Celebrating National Kids and Pets Day, nonprofit Petco Love rallied kids across the country together to share their love with shelter pets, reading Kristin Chenoweth's inspiring book “What Will I Do with My Love Today?”.

Petco Love and Tony and Emmy award winning actress and performer Chenoweth joined with 50 animal welfare organizations across the nation to launch “Read and Share Your Love” events with hundreds of little animal lovers. The events empower children to practice their reading skills and put their love into action, increasing public awareness of saving pet lives through adoption, kindness, and volunteering.

It was music to the ears of shelter pets last weekend as approximately 500 children across the country read “What Will I Do With My Love Today?,” Chenoweth’s new tale of kindness and pet adoption. The inspiring book highlights the ‘made for each other’ adoption of Chenoweth’s rescue dog, Thunder. A vocal advocate for pet adoption, her message that “extra love in your heart and your home is waiting for someone who’s all alone” aligns perfectly with Petco Love’s goal to harness the power of love to propel pet adoption into the national spotlight. The book advocates, “adoption means family, and family’s forever.”

“I am a firm believer that some families are made by choice. I chose my dog Thunder to adopt, become part of my family, and share my love with,” said children’s author Kristin Chenoweth. “Thunder inspired my book to encourage families to share their love with shelter pets,” Chenoweth adds. “I’m proud to be aligned with Petco Love and their shelter partners to get that message directly into the hands, and hearts, of little animal lovers throughout the country!”

In addition to pet adoption, the theme of Chenoweth’s first picture book is helping others in your community. In keeping with that theme, the book from Tommy Nelson, a division of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, was donated to 50 participating animal welfare organizations by Petco Love and the publisher. These kid-friendly community events inspired families to show kindness to pets awaiting adoption throughout 25 states. Studies show that reading books to dogs and cats in the shelter helps calm and socialize pets and increase their chances of adoption.1 It is also proven to help children gain confidence reading out loud as animals are non-judgmental listeners. 2

Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love, offered "Seeing the relationship between a child and a pet is magical, it’s pure love. I hope Kristin’s message “What Will I Do With My Love Today?” inspires children and families to put their love into action for pets in need nationwide. Bringing pets and children together will make the world a better place as pets are a positive influence on a child’s physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development. 3 It’s a mutually beneficial, unconditional friendship."