The 11th Annual Santa Project Party Casino Night benefiting ADAPT Community Network’s pre-school education programs throughout New York City, was held on Tuesday, December 6th, in New York City.

Peter Anzalone, Mr. G, Tamsen Fadal, Edward R. Matthews, Kori Chambers and Laura Hickman.

Credit/Copyright: Andrei Jackamets

ADAPT Community Network is the largest provider of pre-school education for children with disabilities in New York. The annual event raised over $60,000. The event took place at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Times Square in New York City.

Kori Chambers, multi-Emmy-winning PIX11 News Anchor at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., hosted the event for the first time. Chambers is a longtime ADAPT celebrity ambassador. He is both a past Co-Chair of the Santa Project Party Casino Night and, last year, served as a Team Captain for ADAPT’s Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk.

“We thank Kori Chambers and all of this year’s sponsors for their incredible support and concern for our children and families in need,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “They truly exemplify the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers.”

Tamsen Fadal, PIX11 News Anchor, ADAPT Honorary Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and past Santa Project Party host, and Mr. G, PIX11 News Weatherman and past Santa Project Co-Chair, made appearances at the party. Peter Anzalone, Vice President of Education Services, ADAPT Community Network, gave remarks at the event.

VIPs in attendance included: Edward R. Matthews, Kori Chambers, Tamsen Fadal, Mr. G., Linda Laul, Peter Anzalone, Kevin and Laura Hickman, Christopher Laul, Chris McDonnell, Michael Schwartz, and Jamie Pressman.

ADAPTS’s programs are supported by generous annual sponsors including: Colliers International, Pilot RB, Weeks Lerman, Capital One, BrightSpring Health Services, Community Care Rx, Mutual of America, PharMerica, and Prospect Construction.