The partnership between Justice For Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition was praised by the audience at the Krush Groove 2023 concert held in Los Angeles on April 22, 2023.

Justice For Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition

Led by Daphna Edwards Ziman, Co-Founder and President of Cinemoí, and Founder of Justice for Women International/Children Uniting Nations, the Krush Groove appearance between both parties was another step towards educating the audience on the severity of Human Trafficking and the violence on women and children. Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish joined Daphna on stage to proudly demonstrate her commitment towards humanity and the urgency our society must take to stop the inhumane treatment on women and children. “Today is a historical day to come together with The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition to join forces and eradicate the verbal and physical violence against women and children!” exclaimed Daphna Ziman.

Representing The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition, Arnold “Bigg A” White echoed Daphna’s speech and encouraged the audience to “keep it real” by empowering them to take action to stop the violence happening in our society. “We are dealing with elites and co-mingling our efforts for a great cause.” Arnold “Bigg A” White commented.

In addition, Daphna made the formal announcement of an upcoming concert that will be held on Juneteenth in honor of the partnership between Justice For Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition that will raise funds to help fight against the maltreatment of women and children. Tiffany Haddish further proclaimed her support and encouraged the audience to come to the concert to make a difference.

The Juneteenth concert will have an All-Star lineup of celebrities ranging from Blues, Hip Hop, Pop, and R&B genres along with an elite fashion show to entertain the audience. The crowd cheered with this announcement and were encouraged to visit the Justice For Women International website for additional details.

Both Justice For Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition were praised by the Hip Hop community after this announcement including Hip Hop Legends E-40, Fat Joe, and many others. For Daphna, participating at the Kush Groove 2023 concert was an important milestone to unite our community in an attempt to reverse what has become the fastest-growing criminal industry impacting more than 27 million lives.

The Krush Groove 2023 concert is one of the longest-running Hip Hop shows in Los Angeles on one of the most iconic Hip Hop stations, 93.5 KDAY, which included an All-Star lineup of Glasses Malone, Dogg Pound, Warren G, Too Short, E-40, Fat Joe, and all five members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. This event marks the second major collaboration between the two parties as The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition advocated against the violence on women and children at a star-studded Oscars Charity Event in March 2023.

Justice For Women International continues to receive praise for this movement to join forces with The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition and has a series of upcoming events to further educate our community which include: Instagram live interviews with Multi-Platinum Producer Mally Mall and artists in the Hip Hop community expressing their support, live televised interviews on major networks, press in top media outlets, and an upcoming meeting at the U.S. Senate.

On behalf of Justice For Women International and The Hip Hop Alliance Coalition, please visit www.justiceforwomenintl.org for all of the latest details on upcoming events including the All-Star lineup at the Juneteenth concert.