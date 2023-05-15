NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted their 3rd annual Rescue Ball on Thursday April 27th, 2023 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Tayef Farrar, Kate McEntee, Orfeh, Lisa Rose, Avra Hart, Joe Gatto, Lisa Blanco, Jennifer Brooks, Georgina Bloomberg, Dr. Peter Roufail

Credit/Copyright: Michael Ostuni /PMC

The charity aims to raise critical funds to help continue their mission of providing second chances to critically ill, injured, and abused dogs and cats. The Rescue Ball celebrated 14 years and saving over 14,000 lives.

NYC Second Chance Rescue honored Georgina Bloomberg and Joe Gatto with the “Hero Award” for their dedication to animal welfare, and Dr. Peter Roufail, DVM, for “Veterinarian of the Year.”

The evening was Hosted by Tony and Grammy Award-Nominated Actress and Singer, Orfeh With Special Guests RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and “Rock of Ages” Constantine Maroulis. The evening featured a vegan menu, specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions, and entertainment, followed by dancing to music by DJ GEO ROC and the Violin Diva.

The live auction included opportunities for all guests to show their support with special items including a vacation in Scotland provided by Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, a private villa in Costa Rica, and tickets for a performance of Madonna: The Celebration Tour donated by Douglas Elliman. In all the paddle raises and live auction raised over $100,000 for the Charity.

Notable Attendees at the Gala included: Georgina Bloomberg, Joe Gatto, Dr. Peter Roufail, Orfeh, Melissa Gorga, Constantine Maroulis, Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose, Kate McEntee, Chris Reda, Richie Romero, Joe Gorga, Jessica Peters, Faust, Leesa Rowland, Elizabeth Bowden, Erin “Bunny” Christoff, Barry Mullineaux, John Dimatteo, Dr. Sam Rizk, Valentina Tsorotiotis, Jennifer Parker, Natascha Schuetz, Andrew Lauren, Chantel Everett.

Members of the Organizing Committee for the 2023 Gala included; Jessica Peters (Chair), Antonio Fuccio, Avra Hart, Barry Mullineaux, Bessy Gatto, Brandon Colon, Chris Reda, Dylan Lauren, John DiMatteo, Kingsley Crawford-Smith, Kate McEntee, Marie Moody, Nathania Nisonson, Robert Cadiz Saldarriaga, Richie Romero and Shouka Amirsolimani.