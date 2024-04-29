NYC Second Chance Rescue held their 4th annual Rescue Ball Gala, at Sony Hall in New York City last week. The Rescue Ball is the Charity’s largest Life-Saving event of the year.

Melissa Gorga, Dylan Lauren, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Lisa Blanco

Credit/Copyright: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury

The Gala honored Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, and Wayne Schumer, with the “Angel & Hero Award” for their dedication to animal welfare.

Tony and Grammy Award-nominated actress and Singer, Orfeh hosted the evening with special guest Mike Woods from Fox5 NY. Comedian Joe Gatto acted as auctioneer with entertainment by DJ GEO ROC and Just Call Me Snow.

NYC Second Chance Rescue raised critical funds to help continue its mission of providing Second Chances to critically ill, injured and abused animals. The entire event was sponsored, and each ticket purchased, and auction item sold went directly to the cause. This life-saving event will surely provide second chances for those waiting for help.

Notable attendees included: Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, Wayne Schumer, Orfeh, Mike Woods, Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto, DJ GEO ROC, Just Call Me Snow, Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, Don Lemon, Tim Malone, Dylan Lauren, Richie Romero, Jennifer Brooks, Kate McEntee, Lisa Blanco, Marcy Warren, Lisa Rose, Dr Tomas Infernuso, Shouka Amirsolimani, AB Jabban, Honey Jabban, Jeffrey Goodman and Bill Georges.

Top Dog Sponsor: Carriage House Motor Cars and Hampton Jollys.

Champion Sponsors: Sky Construction Management, Douglas Elliman, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Animal Surgical Center Active International, WJFNY Real Estate, TD Bank and Sony Hall.