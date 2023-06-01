On Saturday, June 3 at 2 PM EDT, Pride and Less Prejudice (PLP) will host a virtual panel on the importance of queer people telling their own stories.

The panel will feature actor, author, and producer Chris Colfer (Glee, The Land of Stories); comedian, actress, and author Cameron Esposito (Take My Wife, Save Yourself, Queery); and actress, singer, and author Alexandra Billings (Transparent, This Time For Me), and will be moderated by writer Sa’iyda Shabaz.

Founded in 2019, PLP sends LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms from pre-K to 3rd grade in order to foster LGBTQ+ inclusivity and acceptance. Since its launch, PLP has raised more than $140,000 and donated more than 8,000 books to classrooms across the U.S. and Canada. Recently, PLP received a major donation from Miley Cyrus’s Happy Hippie Foundation after Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s song “Rainbowland” was banned from a school concert in Wisconsin.

“From bans on gender-affirming care to restrictions on discussions of queer people in the classroom, LGBTQ+ people and their identities are constantly being silenced,” said PLP founder Lisa Forman. “That is why it’s so important to celebrate the queer people who are telling their own stories – in books, television shows, movies, and comedy. The more authentic stories we hear from the LGBTQ+ community, the more we foster acceptance and inclusivity.”

Telling Our Stories: A Panel on Queer Visibility and Authorship will take place on Zoom, and be followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Tickets are available at this link, and start at $20. All proceeds will go towards sending LGBTQ-inclusive books to

classrooms across the U.S. and Canada.