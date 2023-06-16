The star-studded field of celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment competing in the first annual Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament was announced today.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was on hand for the announcement at the Falmouth Country Club. Swayman is one of nearly three dozen athletes, actors and TV personalities who will be at the Falmouth Country Club June 21 – 24, 2023 vying for a $250,000 prize purse and helping raise funds for tournament beneficiary, The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

“We cannot wait to welcome this talented field to our beautiful state,” said Brian Corcoran, Chief Engagement Officer of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and Executive Director of Drive Fore Kids. “We expect a big crowd of fans to give them a warm welcome as we bring the largest celebrity tournament in New England to Maine and raise significant funds for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.”

Confirmed celebrities include:

Rondé Barber, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, 5-time Pro Bowl player, Super Bowl Champion, soon to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Clay Buchholz, former Boston Red Sox pitcher, 2-time AL All-Star, 2-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox

Vince Carter, 8-time NBA All-Star, 22-year NBA veteran and current NBA analyst on ESPN

Roger Clemens, 11-time MLB All-Star, 2-time World Series Champion, and 7-time Cy Young winner

Vinny Del Negro, Springfield, MA native, former NBA player and coach of the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers. Won the 2021 American Century Championship

Patrick Dempsey, Actor and race car driver, best known for his “McDreamy” role on Gray’s Anatomy

Mike Eruzione, Captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team that defeated the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice” game, in which he scored the game-winning goal

Marshall Faulk, Widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL running backs of all time; NFL Rookie of the Year, MVP, 3-time Offensive Player of the Year, 7-time Pro Bowl player, member of both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame

Doug Flutie, Heisman-winning QB from Boston College with a 21-year pro career including the NFL; a local legend for his Hail Mary to beat the University of Miami

Kyle Fuller, current cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, first round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears

Robbie Gould, 17-year NFL veteran placekicker, including the past five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears

Michael Goulian, American aerobatic champion aviator who raced in the Red Bull Air Race World Series

Noelle Lambert, American Paralympian track and field athlete who holds the US record at 100m; contestant on Survivor 43

Derek Lowe, 2004 World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox, member of Red Sox Hall of Fame

Kevin Millar, World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox, host of MLB Network’s Intentional Talk

Mike Modano, played 21 seasons in the NHL with the Dallas Stars, Minnesota North Stars and Detroit Red Wings; 1999 Stanley Cup Champion; member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Blair O’Neal, retired LPGA pro and winner of Golf Channel’s Big Break, former host of Morning Drive, currently with School of Golf

TJ Oshie, 18 seasons in the NHL, currently with the Washington Capitals, previously with the St. Louis Blues; Stanley Cup Champion

Michael Peña, actor who has starred in many films including Crash, Shooter, End of Watch, The Martian, Ant-Man, and Ant-Man and the Wasp

Chad Pfeifer, US Army veteran who learned the game of golf while rehabbing in an Army hospital; 2011 National Amputee Golf Champion and 3-time Warrior Open champion

Tuukka Rask, 15 seasons as goalie for the Boston Bruins, including one Stanley Cup Championship, Vezina Trophy winner, Olympic Bronze Medalist (Finland)

Jeremy Roenick, Member of NHL’s 500 Goal Club, 9-time NHL All-Star, 2002 Olympic Silver Medalist

Ronnie Russell, 6-time PBA Tournament winner, bowled PBA’s 24th televised perfect game, 2-time Team USA member

Sterling Sharpe, 3-time NFL First Team All-Pro; 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver; member of the Green Bay Packers and College Football Halls of Fame

Harrison Smith, NFL safety for the Minnesota Vikings, 6-time Pro Bowl player, 2-time All-Pro

Jeremy Swayman, Current goalie for the Boston Bruins with .920 save percentage during the 2022-23 season; played three years of collegiate hockey at the University of Maine

Kathryn Tappen, sportscaster on NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame football, Football Night in America, golf, Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Was previously with NESN and NHL Network.

Taylor Twellman, 5-time MLS All-Star, MLS MVP, earned 30 caps with the US National Team. Currently a color commentator with Apple TV, previously with ABC/ESPN

Mike Vrabel, current NFL head coach of Tennessee Titans and 2021 Coach of the Year; 3-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots and member of the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary, All-Dynasty and All-2000s teams

Tim Wakefield, 19 seasons in MLB, including 17 with the Boston Red Sox; 2-time World Series Champion and member of Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Jack Wagner, actor who has starred in many TV movies and soap operas, including The Wedding March Series, When Calls the Heart, Falling For Christmas and General Hospital

Eric Weddle, former NFL safety for the LA Rams, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers; 6-time Pro Bowl player, 5-time All-Pro, 2010s All-Decade Team selection, Super Bowl LVI Champion

For information and tickets to the tournament, visit https://www.driveforekids.com/.