Here’s your chance to Win a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet, $20,000 and Lunch with Patrick Dempsey… and all you have to do to enter is donate to charity.

omaze.com is giving you the chance to score this awesome prize. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

You know that feeling when the sun’s on your face, the wind’s in your hair and there’s nothing but open road stretched out before you? That’s what your new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet was made for. Which is why you’ll be flying to LA to take a drive along the coast and grab lunch in Malibu with Porsche superfan Patrick Dempsey. They’ll also throw in $20,000 cash and covering the car’s taxes and shipping costs. How McDreamy is that?

Proceeds will go to the Dempsey Center. The Dempsey Center is committed to making life better for people managing the impact of cancer, including cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members of all ages. Their services include oncology massage therapy, acupuncture, counseling and support groups, movement and fitness classes, and nutrition education. Your donation will help ensure all services are provided at no cost.

To find out more, and to be in to win, visit omaze.com.