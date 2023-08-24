Women will rock Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, October 21st as the 6th annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives returns.

Women Who Rock connects through the power of music and helps educate, support, and fund women-centric health research.

All proceeds from the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert support Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI), the nation’s largest research institute dedicated solely to life-saving women’s health research. Tickets for the 2023 Women Who Rock Benefit Concert go on sale Friday 8/25 at 10 AM ET here.

This year’s annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert on October 21st will star the legendary Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsitter. Widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock, Wilson’s powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for over five decades, selling more than 35 million records and earning an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man” are among Ann’s songs that reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits. “Greed” from 2022’s Fierce Bliss plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set. This past year, Ann sang with Disturbed’s front man David Draiman on the duet, “Don’t Tell Me” from their recently released Divisive album, and lent her voice to Dolly Parton’s forthcoming rock record. From Dreamboat Annie to Disturbed, to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre. Prior to starting their summer tour, Ann Wilson & Tripsitter has been putting the finishing touches on their new album Another Door, which is due out September 29. This year, Ann brings her show to venues everywhere with the same vigor and verve that she brought that one memorable night in front of Led Zeppelin at The Kennedy Center.

The 100% female-fronted music lineup on the GBU Life Stage will also feature special guest The Vindys, an alt-rock band from Youngstown, OH. The Vindys deliver ripping guitars, a driving horn section, and powerhouse vocals led by front woman Jackie Popovec with a sweet and sultry style reminiscent of Amy Winehouse. You might have heard their song “Are You Ready” which has been used to promote several sports franchises as well as in ESPN commercials, and their latest music video “Bugs,” which screened at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

The lineup also includes local support with a DJ set from Madame Trio.

Host of iHEART RADIO 102.5 WDVE Michele Michaels will return for the sixth year in a row as the emcee.

Women Who Rock concert attendees will experience an interactive beauty bar offering free beauty perks and giveaways, a social sharing photo booth, a silent auction to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences, a VIP lounge and VIP gifting suite presented by Baird, a pink carpet entrance, and a performance from the winner of the 2023 Women Who Rock Rising Star Contest.

This year, Jocelyn Fitzgerald, M.D., will receive the 2023 Women Who Rock Impact Award presented by Peoples, an Essential Utilities company. Dr. Fitzgerald is an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and MWRI. Her research and advocacy have focused on mechanisms of female chronic pelvic and bladder pain, patient-centered outcomes of gynecologic surgery, reimbursement and funding disparities in gynecologic surgery and women’s health research, and the role of social and digital media in the promotion of women’s health.

As presenting sponsor for the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert from the beginning, the leading global guitar brand Gibson continues to shape the sounds of generations of musicians across the globe. Gibson supports the global music community through its philanthropic arm, Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to support non-profit organizations worldwide in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and health and wellness initiatives. 100% of donations to Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. In the last four years, Gibson Gives has raised over $4.5 million dollars and enabled $46 million in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving worldwide.

MWRI, based in Pittsburgh, is the nation’s largest research institute dedicated solely to women’s health research and reproductive biology, which is historically underfunded and understudied. MWRI’s current research includes 319 active studies spanning 292 different conditions and 162,000 clinical trial participants worldwide. Proceeds from Women Who Rock will support MWRI’s research on breast and gynecologic cancers, reproductive biology, infectious diseases, the development of COVID-19 therapeutics and women-controlled HIV prevention, obstetric care for women with substance use disorder, postpartum depression, and more.

