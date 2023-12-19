Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) – founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce – today announced Tove Lo, Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform at the 2nd Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala on February 3, 2024, with Blond:ish set to perform at the after-party.

The event will be hosted by Giuliana Rancic at the newly renovated St. Regis Aspen Resort. Leading up to the star-studded gala, COSF will host four days of sponsored events to create the ultimate week in Aspen.

Last year, the gala raised over $2.5M for pediatric cancer research and featured performances by Diana Ross, Macy Gray and Bob Moses. Pierces states, “This year will be even more exciting for our donors offering an incredible lineup of celebrity talent, hospitality and curated programming. Community is high on our list of values, bringing our patrons together for multiple days raises the bar above other galas. We want to usher a new generation of philanthropy and excite donors of all ages to support Children’s Oncology Support Fund for years to come.”

The four-day program (Feb. 1– 4) is offered with a ticket to the gala, an opening night reception at the ultra-exclusive AspenX Mountain Club, an Aprés Ski Soirée at The St. Regis Aspen Resort Fountain Courtyard, and a Mad Hatter Tea Party hosted by vice-chairs Scott and Carly Weber at The Snow Lodge Aspen. Additional performers include DJ Coco, locals Kid Kamillion and DJ Dirty Harry, with more entertainment to be announced.

In addition to the special performances, unforgettable highlights of the gala night will include a live auction conducted by Harry Santa-Olalla with a variety of art pieces and bucket list experiences such as a meet-and-greet with Pope Francis at Vatican City, an exclusive curated trip for four at Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club donated by Mike Meldman and Discovery Land Company, jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, a limited edition Sculpture by Formed For and a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork by Mr. Brainwash. A silent auction will include pieces from Ellen von Unwerth, Jake Clark, Olivia Steele, and luxury items by Dior, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Moncler, Bottega Veneta, Maison Spoiled, Larry Flowers Jewelry and Balmain.

The gala will benefit the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) at Children’s Hospital Colorado by establishing a new endowed fund for the CCBD’s Wellness Program that will continue to be supported by COSF fundraising efforts in the future.

The Children’s Colorado Wellness Program consists of a team of psychologists, social workers, Child Life specialists, spiritual care providers, art therapists, learning specialists and family navigators. When kids are diagnosed with cancer or a blood disorder, not only are they dealing with serious health challenges, but they and their families also face numerous social, psychological, emotional and financial stressors related to their condition. These pressures can impact a child’s ability to heal and affect the whole family’s capacity to cope. The research-based, multidisciplinary Wellness Program is today one of the most unique, comprehensive and clinically integrated pediatric cancer support programs in the country.

The event is being supported by philanthropists from across the U.S. and abroad, drawing the who’s-who of Aspen; “We have formed a diverse committee of notable philanthropists from Palm Beach, Miami, New York, Southern California, and Aspen. There’s something magical about a formal affair in Aspen that you can’t create anywhere else. I wanted to share the best of Aspen, and contribute to the local community all while impacting the lives of children battling cancer,” said Pierce.

Aspen Snow Ball host, Giuliana Rancic said, “I’m honored to host the 2nd Annual Aspen Snow Ball gala. As a mother and cancer survivor, I know first-hand how important this work is. I’m proud to be associated with a foundation that is shedding light on pediatric cancer with the goal of providing wellness programs to children and their families battling cancer. It’s a family issue and COSF’s values are aligned with mine so I’m really looking forward to the big event.”

COSF Global Ambassador, HRH Princess Sophie-Alexandra of Bavaria added, “Having worked in Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) at WHO in the U.S., I’m committed to spreading awareness on the issue of cancer, particularly in children. I’m very honored for the opportunity to support the health and well-being of pediatric cancer patients with COSF.”

The Aspen Snow Ball gala promises to be a star-studded event packed with notable entertainment, and an incredible curated week in Aspen. To reserve tickets and tables visit www.aspensnowball.com and to learn more about COSF visit www.cosffoundation.org or follow on Instagram @cosf_Foundation.