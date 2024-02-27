The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announced today its “Stuck in the 80s Night” to be held at Center Stage in Atlanta on National HIV Is Not A Crime Awareness Day – a national observance the organization commemorates on February 28.

The event centers awareness about HIV-specific criminalization laws established in the 1980s by educating about the impact of outdated legislation and celebrating the resilience of people living with HIV.

“Stuck in the 80s Night” will feature fireside chats and panel discussions led by CNN Newsroom anchor, Fredricka Whitfield, CNN This Morning Weekend co-anchor, Victor Blackwell, ETAF Council of Justice Leaders, Robert Suttle, Former Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, Harold Phillips, Co-Executive Director of HIV Legal Network, Janet Butler-McPhee, and Co-Executive Director of Sero Project, Kamaria Laffrey. The red-carpet evening will also include performances by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and six-time Grammy award-winning artist, Flavor Flav, poetry from HIV/AIDS Presidential Advisory Council Member, Kayla Quimbley, and a celebratory ballroom scene led by the father of Haus of Maison Margiela, Vinny Watson.

The City of Atlanta’s legacy in civil rights and community-driven social impact movements offers a powerful setting for a night of education, awareness and celebration," said Catherine Brown, Executive Director of ETAF. “While we’re encouraged by the progress made by passing SB 164 in Georgia in 2022, we recognize there is still much work to be done to create a legal landscape that reflects current medical understanding and fosters a compassionate and supportive environment for those living with HIV, especially in a city ranked among the highest in HIV transmission rates nationally.”

“Gilead Sciences is grateful to support the work of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, the Health Not Prisons Collective, and other key partners in our collective fight against the unjust criminalization of people living with HIV. We commend the dedication to raising awareness and advocating for those most impacted this National HIV Is Not A Crime Awareness Day,” said Jane Stafford, Executive Director, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

ETAF launched the “HIV Is Not A Crime” campaign in 2020 in collaboration with a national alliance of advocacy partners including The Counter Narrative Project, Positive Women’s Network, The Sero Project, Transgender Law Center, and the US People Living with HIV Caucus. Joint advocacy efforts continue to modernize and repeal outdated HIV-specific criminalization laws in more than 30 states. The campaign is made possible thanks to a grant from Gilead Sciences.

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth’s voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF’s domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. HIV Decriminalization nationally is ETAF’s primary advocacy initiative. ETAF’s programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives.