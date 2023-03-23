The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) has announced its inaugural New York event will take place on April 20, 2023 at The Modern restaurant.

Generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Co-Sponsor Macy’s, Inc., the evening will honor Jeff Gennette, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Macy’s, Inc., and long-term Ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, fashion designer Zac Posen.

“I am deeply honored to be the recipient of the Legacy award from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. We are all so grateful for Elizabeth and her family’s ongoing commitment so that continued research, programs and awareness to end the AIDS epidemic will continue just as Elizabeth wished,” said Posen.

“Elizabeth Taylor and Macy’s have a long history of partnership in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Elizabeth Taylor was Founding Chair of Macy’s Passport which began in the 1980’s and continued for 30 years. The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation is grateful to Jeff Gennette for his leadership in the fight against AIDS, and to Macy’s for their longtime support,” said Barbara Berkowitz, President, ETAF.

For more information, please contact info@etaf.org.