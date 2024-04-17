On Friday, April 12th, the Dance Theatre of Harlem hosted their most anticipated event of the year, The Vision Gala.

Anna Glass, Janet Jackson, Robert Garland at The Vision Gala

Credit/Copyright: Dance Theatre of Harlem

The event honored esteemed ballet dancer Misty Copeland with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award and civic leaders and philanthropists Terri Prettyman Bowles and Alvin Bowles with the Virtuoso Award. The organization raised $1.3 Million to further their mission of providing arts education, maintaining a world-class school, and presenting a ballet Company of African American and other racially diverse artists.

“Let’s continue to dance, to dream, and to build a world where every child has the opportunity to discover their passion and reach for the stars through dance,” Misty Copeland said on stage while accepting her award.

The honorary committee included Peg Alston, Reginald Van Lee, Susan Taylor, Derrick “D Nice” Jones, Jalen Rose, Kenny Leon, Dr. Hasna Muhammad, and Kahina Van Dyke. Produced by newly named Artistic Director Robert Garland, the program included a tribute to Co-Founder Arthur Mitchell featuring a special performance of Balm in Gilead by guest vocalists with musical direction from Nathaniel Gumbs, performances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) Company and School with composer and classical pianist Chloe Flower, and a special tribute to Misty Copeland featuring Teaching Artists from the Misty Copeland Foundation. The performance also included works from George Balanchine, William Forsythe, and the highly anticipated New York premiere of Take Me With You from Polish dancer and choreographer Robert Bondara, set to music by Radiohead.

WHO: Honorees Misty Copeland, Terri Prettyman Bowles and Alvin Bowles; Artistic Director Robert Garland, Executive Director Anna Glass; along with guest attendees including Janet Jackson, Wendell Pierce, Michelle Buteau, Maxwell, Tasha Smith, Bevy Smith, Brian Moreland, Chloe Flower, Kela Walker, A.J. Hammer, Kenny Burns, Montego Glover, Robin Arzon, Stephanie Rawlings Blake, Susan Taylor, Tara Nicolas, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ubah Hassan and Virginia Johnson.

WHEN: Friday, April 12, 2024

WHERE: Performance and Red Carpet Arrivals – New York City Center

Dinner, Awards Presentation and After Party – Ziegfeld Ballroom