Puppy Food Bank, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing necessary food supplies to pet rescue organizations, is proud to announce actor Ernie Hudson as the organization’s new national ambassador.

Renowned for his role as “Winston Zeddemore” in the Ghostbusters movie franchise, Hudson has starred in over 200 films and television shows and currently stars in the BET network hit series The Family Business.

In his role as a national ambassador for Puppy Food Bank, Hudson will advocate for donations in a multi-media campaign beginning February 2025. In 2024, Puppy Food Bank expanded their efforts nationally and currently aids 30 pet rescue organizations with hopes of supporting even more through the new initiative.

“As a longtime animal advocate, I am proud to support Puppy Food Bank to help ensure pet rescue organizations across the U.S. are equipped with the necessary resources to save more pet lives,” said Hudson.

“It is an honor to have Mr. Hudson as a national ambassador for Puppy Food Bank and are confident that through our combined efforts we can make a greater impact to rescues who continue to make a difference each day,” said Danielle Gunter, Executive Director of Puppy Food Bank.

