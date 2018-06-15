Donald Trump
5
charities
5
causes
71
articles
0
videos

Donald Trump is a businessman, reality TV star and 45th President of the United States.

Charities & foundations supported 5

Donald Trump has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Al RokerAlan CummingEdwin HodgeJames GandolfiniJason PatricJerry CantrellJoan JettKarina SmirnoffKellie PicklerKelly BensimonMatthew ModineMelania TrumpMike MyersRichard DreyfussRichard Petty

Insights

Activity
Social reach

5 related places

Google trends for "Donald Trump"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 5

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, Emergency services, Family/Parent Support, Physical Challenges, Veteran/Service Member Support

Contact Donald Trump

You can contact Donald Trump using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Politics, Society, Television

More fields