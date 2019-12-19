The hosts of Netflix’s Queer Eye Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo and Bobby Berk will join the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party with Honorary Chairs Sir Elton John and David Furnish in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020.

British actor, singer-songwriter and BRITS Critic Choice Award winner in 2018, Sam Fender will perform at the Party, with Presenting Sponsors IMDb and Neuro Drinks. IMDb will once again broadcast its annual “IMDb Live” streaming show during the party. The four-hour show will be co-hosted by Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger.

The Academy Awards Viewing Party will take place in West Hollywood Park and benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation raising millions for their lifesaving work since the Party began in 1992. The Foundation works in over 23 countries to provide treatment, testing, care and support to people at risk of or living with HIV, especially marginalized groups that are disproportionately affected such as men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers.

‘I absolutely love Sam Fender. He’s so talented,’ says Sir Elton John, Founder, Elton John AIDS Foundation. ‘Each year we are blessed to have incredible artists do what they do best at our Party and this year will be another special night not to miss. Given we have some of the wonderful hosts of Queer Eye at our party, we all wanted to use the event to raise funds for our work with LGBT communities around the world, many of whom are 20 times more vulnerable to the disease than their straight peers. AIDS isn’t over until no one gets left behind.’

‘We are delighted to have a few of Netflix’s Queer Eye hosts with us this year and so thankful for their support to the Foundation,’ says Anne Aslett, CEO Elton John AIDS Foundation. ‘This year, the Academy Awards Viewing Party will help us to continue testing, treatment and prevention services for people at risk of living with HIV in the LGBT community at a time when we need to break down the barriers of stigma that prevent people from receiving the care they need.’

Cadillac, M&M’S Chocolate Candies, Gilead Sciences and M•A•C VIVA GLAM are partnering with the Foundation as the evening’s Co-Sponsors. The Foundation is especially grateful to the City of West Hollywood for continued collaboration. American Airlines is the Foundation’s official airline.