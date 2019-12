On Monday, December 16, Mackenzie Ziegler visited UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital (UCLAMCH).

Mackenzie Ziegler Visits UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

Mackenzie was joined by her mother, Melissa Gisoni, actor and musician Isaak Presley, and dancer and choreographer Sage Rosen.

Mackenzie Ziegler Joins Patients For Bedside Music Therapy Sing Along

The group met with several patients at their bedsides for a sing along as part of UCLAMCH’s music therapy program. Patients and their families were treated to several holiday themed songs and even chimed in with percussion instruments!