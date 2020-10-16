UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital announced today the incredible line-up of talent that will be joining the virtual “Party on the Pier” on Sunday, October 18, presented by Mattel.

Those helping to lead guests through the online festivities, and provide special entertainment and musical moments, include Jake T. Austin, Barbie, The BeatBuds, Cheryl Burke, LA Lakers Legend Michael Cooper, UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach Mick Cronin, Mattel President and COO Richard Dickson, Danielle Fishel, London and Sedona Fuller, Laker Girls Cameryn Hernandez and Janaya Cradle, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, LA Dodger Gavin Lux, JD McCrary, UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, Lele Pons, Rico and Raini Rodriguez, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation CEO Nichol Whiteman, Phil Wright, and many more!

This year’s highly anticipated “Party on the Pier” will take place virtually on Sunday, October 18 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Guests will be able to tune in for the main show from the comfort of their own homes, and stay for the duration of the day to enjoy additional virtual games and online activities. Proceeds from the event provide unrestricted funding to launch high-priority programs that benefit children being treated at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and around the world, and help support a wide variety of children’s health initiatives, research, and innovative discoveries that are improving the lives of young patients every day.

Additional major sponsors include the Michael and Lori Milken Family Foundation, Dr. Neal & Beth Cutler, Dr. Organic Mommy, Mia & John Janick, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Anthony & Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation, Ellen & Richard Sandler, Iris & Michael Smith, Wolfgang Puck Catering and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Interested guests can still register to access the virtual Pier and special activities for $25 through Friday, October 16 at Noon PT. Public program viewing will also be available here.