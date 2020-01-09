Achieve announced today that J.R. Martinez will be the motivational speaker for the 2nd Annual Tackle the Challenge luncheon to be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.

Mr. Martinez is an Army veteran, burn survivor, actor, New York Times best-selling author and Dancing with the Stars season 13 winner. Guests in attendance will hear his incredible story of resilience while enjoying his humor. The event is presented by Ryan, LLC and will be hosted by Mike Doocy, Fox 4 Sports Newscaster.

“Achieve is thrilled to introduce our supporters to Mr. J.R. Martinez,” stated Tim Allen, Executive Director for Achieve. “He will make you laugh and realize that you can achieve anything with a good attitude and determination.”

Achieve, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training and placement for adults with disabilities and barriers to employment, selected Mr. Martinez as he challenges audiences to “diss the dis in disability” and to realize “scars are like tattoos with better stories.”

For event information, visit www.achievedfw.org/jrmartinez/. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and tickets may be purchased online at www.achievedfw.org/jrmartinez/. For more information on J.R. Martinez, visit www.JRMartinez.com.