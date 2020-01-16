William R. Guarinello, President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartShare Human Services of New York, announced the co-hosts and honorary co-chairs for the 2020 HeartShare Spring Gala, the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser, to take place on Thursday, March 19, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The 2020 HeartShare Spring Gala celebrates the achievements of extraordinary individuals and corporations committed to lifting the vulnerable communities HeartShare serves, helping individuals of all abilities live independent lives. This year’s theme is “Together We Soar.”

The Gala will be hosted by Rosanna Scotto, three-time Emmy-winning co-host of FOX 5’s “Good Day New York,” and Jim Kerr, DJ at Q104.3 and National Radio Hall of Fame Inductee. Both are HeartShare Board Members.

The honorary co-chairs for the Gala are Linda Dano, Emmy-winning actress, author, entrepreneur, former HeartShare Board Member and past HeartShare award honoree; Abigail Hawk, star of the hit CBS series “Blue Bloods” and past HeartShare award honoree; Tony Lo Bianco, Emmy-winning actor and past HeartShare award honoree; and Tamara Tunie, Obie Award-winning actress, director, producer and past HeartShare award honoree.

“We are excited to have Rosanna Scotto and Jim Kerr co-hosting our Gala,” says William R. Guarinello, President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartShare Human Services of New York. “As longtime HeartShare Board Members, Rosanna and Jim have worked tirelessly over many years to help raise awareness and funds for the important ongoing work of HeartShare. We are equally excited to have Linda Dano, Abigail Hawk, Tony Lo Bianco, and Tamara Tunie as our first-ever honorary Gala co-chairs. They are all past HeartShare award honorees and we are grateful to them for their longtime support of our organization.”

Honorees for the Gala will be announced next week.

HeartShare Human Services of New York is dedicated to supporting New York’s most vulnerable populations, including those with autism and other developmental disabilities, empowering them to overcome challenges and reach their full potential through educational, life skills and vocational training, as well as residential, case management, recreational, family support and healthcare services.

HeartShare’s responsiveness to the needs of the New York community guides its innovation. Since our founding in 1914, we have expanded our reach to over 100 program sites in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, as well as to 60 of the 62 New York counties, through energy grants to low-income families. HeartShare affiliates include The HeartShare School, which offers quality education and therapies to school-age children with autism, and HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services (HSVS), which supports children, adults and families through foster care, adoption and mental health services.

HeartShare is proud that 90 percent of all revenue goes directly to its programs and services. HeartShare is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children and is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity.

