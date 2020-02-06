Caitlyn Jenner joined ABC network president Karey Burke, Emmy nominated and creator of Project Runway Jane Cha Cutler, and Los Angeles based artist Marco Lorenzetto to honor Johanna Olson-Kennedy, MD, Medical Director of the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Celebrities, tastemakers, and industry leaders sipped Bev wine while browsing and shopping the exclusive prints by Marco Lorenzetto with 30% of proceeds going to the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The prints are still available to purchase for the next week at MarcoLorenzetto.com/prints.