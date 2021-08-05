Chrissy Teigen partnered with Diamond Art Club to donate 100 art kits, organizer boxes and markers to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for the Christmas in July event.

CHLA has mentioned that their patients love working on Diamond Art Club paintings and have included the brand on their wish list registry. Diamond painting is highly recomended for kids with Autism as it helps with focus, patience, and building fine motor skills. It is also a great form of mindfulness-based art therapy (MBAT), leading to a state of focused awareness and joyous release of creative energy, which help people cope with feelings of stress, worry and even sadness or anger.

Teigen is a huge fan of Diamond Art Club and has been sharing her progress on her paintings frequently on social media. In a video posted to her Instagram story in April, Chrissy explains how easy it is to craft with Diamond Art Club, “you stick these things (shiny diamond pieces) to the colors.” In July, Chrissy took her Diamond Art Club kits and light pad on vacation. Diamond Art Club recently created a custom kit for Chrissy of her “Cravings” cook book cover which she is currently working on.