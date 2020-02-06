This March will mark the fifth year of the Migraine World Summit (MWS), the largest event of its kind founded by patients for patients.

It will kick off with Migraine World Summit Onstage, a one night in-person event live from New York, presented by the World Health Education Foundation. The 2020 event features comedian Whitney Cummings, who has struggled with migraine since childhood. In an exclusive live interview, she will share her personal story of her debilitating lifelong struggle with the condition, and how she finally found relief when she stopped feeling shame and spoke out about her pain.

“I’ve experienced migraine attacks since childhood and know how it can often be dismissed by others, especially since migraine tends to effect women more frequently. I always thought I MUST be ‘crazy’ or ‘dramatic’ for always having a headache and other migraine symptoms, but it’s time to stop minimizing and normalizing pain,” said Ms. Cummings. “I’m proud to partner with the Migraine World Summit to help change the conversation and end the stigma around migraine.”

The 9-day online Migraine World Summit will premiere from March 18 – 26, 2020. Migraine World Summit OnStage will take place on March 11, 2020 in New York City at the Grand Hyatt.

Ms. Cummings will be joined by world-leading migraine experts from NYU Langone, Mayo Clinic and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Together, the online and onstage events will bring together a global community of leading physicians, researchers, nonprofits, celebrities and advocates to help provide answers for millions of people living with migraine.

Paula K. Dumas from Los Angeles, United States and Carl Cincinnato from Sydney, Australia are two former Fortune 500 executives whose careers were disrupted by chronic migraine. Together, they produce Migraine World Summit to bring world-class insights to fellow patients, while raising money for more research.

“We are thrilled to kick-off this year’s Migraine World Summit in New York City with inspiring celebrities who remind us that we are not alone in this battle,” said Ms. Dumas. “The 2020 Migraine World Summit will share the very latest therapies and research to help our community,” said Mr. Cincinnato.

For more information about the Migraine World Summit please visit here and to purchase tickets to Migraine World Summit Onstage visit MigraineWorldSummit.com/NewYork