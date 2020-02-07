A new children’s book, Fritzy Finds a Hat, written by Olympic Gold Medalist, bestselling author and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton and illustrated by country music superstar Brad Paisley, has been released in honor of World Cancer Day.

The book, which tells the story of a young boy trying to find a hat for his mother who is undergoing cancer treatment, is intended to help parents talk with their children about the disease.

“I am thrilled to release Fritzy Finds A Hat to help families across the country broach a difficult conversation about an illness that affects us all,” said Scott Hamilton, who survived testicular cancer in 1997. “This story comes from a very personal place for me — I was just 18 years old when my own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. I know what it means to be in a family facing cancer both as a child and also as a parent. I hope this book provides support for parents navigating, arguably, the most difficult conversation they could ever have with their young children.”

Fritzy Finds a Hat tells the story of a young boy searching for the perfect hat for his mother to wear to her treatment sessions for cancer. Hamilton collaborates with his long-time friend and 3-time Grammy award winner Brad Paisley, who provided all of the hat illustrations in the book.

Published in coordination with Forefront Books, Fritzy Finds a Hat is launching on the 4th to commemorate World Cancer Day. This international day of awareness is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage cancer prevention, detection and treatments. There were nearly 1.8 million new cancer diagnoses in the U.S. in 2019, according to the American Cancer Society.

Fritzy Finds a Hat is a publishing partnership between the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and Moffitt Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Tampa, FL, where Hamilton serves on the Board of Advisors. Proceeds from the book will benefit vital cancer research through the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and at Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Moffitt’s Families First program. Families First helps families and their children adjust to the many changes that occur when a parent has cancer.

Fritzy Finds a Hat is now available for purchase online with Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Target, and is also available Barnes & Nobles and Target stores nationwide.