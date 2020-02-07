The Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Academy Awards Viewing Party will take place on February 9, featuring guests such as the hosts of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo and Jonathan Van Ness, and event hosts Diane Lane, Heidi Klum, Eric McCormack and Billy Porter.

And there will be a performance by BRIT Award winner singer Sam Fender!

Presenting sponsors include IMDb, Neuro Drinks, Walmart, and co-sponsors Cadillac, Diageo, M&Ms, Gilead Sciences and M·A·C VIVA GLAM as well as airline sponsor American Airlines all make this event possible.

If you would like to join the Foundation’s Party on February 9th in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, please email reservations@ejaf.org or call EJAF offices at US +1.212.219.0670 or UK +44.207.603.9996 for more information.