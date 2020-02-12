Actor, comedian and producer Sofia Vergara drew a record crowd to the Los Angeles Convention Center during opening night of the LA Art Show on February 5. Vergara hosted a private reception for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raise awareness and support for its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

Sofia Vergara hosted a private reception for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Credit/Copyright: Cliff William Photography

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

Three magical St. Jude moments happened during opening night of the LA Art Show.

Tony Thomas and Jason Thomas Gordon, son and grandson of hospital founder Danny Thomas, greeted attendees to share Danny’s legacy and celebrate progress in the fight to end childhood cancer.

Vergara reunited with St. Jude patient Cole, 13, on the red carpet. They first met in 2018 when Cole was receiving continuing care at St. Jude after he had a cancerous brain tumor removed at a local children’s hospital. Since then, Cole has finished his treatment plan.

And artist Robert Vargas painted live portraits, including one of Cole, for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Vargas recently toured St. Jude in Memphis, Tenn., where he painted portraits to bring joy to patient families.

Special thanks to the LA Art Show for donating 100 percent of Patron ticket sales and 15 percent of general ticket sales on opening night to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.