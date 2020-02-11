The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), in partnership with Kershaw’s Challenge and the City of Compton, will host a groundbreaking ceremony at Gonzales Park to kick off construction of its largest Dodgers Dreamfields project to-date.

Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Compton Mayor Aja Brown and Ayo Robinson will join to celebrate the legacy of her grandfather Jackie Robinson. Actor Anthony Anderson will serve as emcee.

With a multi-million-dollar investment, the Dodgers Dreamfields renovation will continue LADF’s partnership with the City of Compton and provide safe park access to 28,000 local youth under 18 (29% of residents). The Dodgers Dreamfields at Gonzales Park will honor the Jackie Robinson family and revive baseball and softball play in the area among youth, as they grow and develop their skills throughout the years and advance from T-ball to high school and college athletics. Specifically, Field 42 will be designed for baseball and softball players ages 5-8, Rachel Robinson Field will be designed for baseball players ages 9-12 and softball players ages 9-18, and Jackie Robinson Stadium will be designed for baseball players ages 13+.

In addition, the project will include Fitness and Training Zones, named for Kershaw’s Challenge, complete with an outdoor training area, two enclosed batting cages and bullpens, an infield practice area and outdoor fitness equipment. The Dodgers Dreamfields at Gonzales Park will host LADF’s sports-based youth development program, Dodgers RBI and be the first set of fields to infuse STEM and LADF’s Science of Baseball curriculum, created with its grantee Science of Sports.

The City of Compton and Kershaw’s Challenge are lead partners on the project. Additional project sponsors include: Security Benefit, Office of Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, LA84 Foundation, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, and the Water Buffalo Club.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

11:00AM- Program Begins

11:30AM- Shovel Ceremony

11:40AM- Press/Photos

12:00PM- Event Concludes

WHERE:

Gonzales Park

Jackie Robinson Stadium

1101 W. Cressey St., Compton, CA 90222