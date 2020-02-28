Here’s your chance to meet up with Ziggy and Stephen Marley to hang, snap photos and get to know each other during their rehearsal for BeachLife Festival.

Chill with Ziggy and Stephen Marley at the BeachLife Festival

omaze.com is giving you the chance to win this amazing experience, and all you have to do is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

Good vibes. Chill times. One love. You and a friend will experience all that and more when you hang with Ziggy and Stephen Marley in sunny Southern California. First stop: Joining them at rehearsal to chat, snap photos, get a sneak peek of their set and just soak in the love. Then, the next day we’ll hook you up with exclusive artist passes for the BeachLife Festival where you’ll watch Ziggy and Stephen’s Bob Marley Celebration show from side stage. There’s nothing quite like swaying to the rhythm of Bob Marley’s greatest hits sung by his sons with waves crashing in the background. Everything about this weekend is going to be more than alright. Flights and hotel included.

Proceeds will benefit U.R.G.E. (Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment), which supports various efforts in Jamaica and other developing areas around the world which include building new schools, operating health clinics, and focusing on youth and mentorship programs. Your donations will directly benefit three main projects U.R.G.E. is focused on: Improving the Chepstowe Basic School in Jamaica with new roofing, playground equipment and school supplies. A free dental clinic that will serve over 150 youth in the area. And the One Love Youth Camp, an inclusive summer camp experience that positively affects the lives of Jamaican teens through music and art in a safe camp environment.

To find out more and enter, click here.