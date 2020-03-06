International superstar Katy Perry will perform in a free concert to thank emergency services and give back to the bushfire affected communities in Victoria, Australia.

The show of gratitude, FIGHT ON, is being staged on Wednesday, March 11 in the beautiful bush setting of Pioneer Park in the city of Bright during sunset.

“As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities and was particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires,” said Katy Perry. “Australia has always given me so much love and support, so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

The concert has been made possible thanks to Visit Victoria – the tourism board for Victoria, Australia – and the ICC T20 World Cup in partnership with TEGDainty, 160over90, Ticketek and the Brighter Days Festival, which has provided full use of their event infrastructure for the concert.

FIGHT ON will give communities the chance to come together after recent bushfires and will show the rest of Australia and the world that Victoria is resilient and welcoming visitors.

Tickets to the performance will be allocated to bushfire-affected communities through local municipalities and emergency services agencies.

Emergency services personnel who worked fighting fires, in Incident Control Centers, Relief Centers and the State Control Center are all invited to attend with family members welcome, too.