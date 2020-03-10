First Lady Melania Trump will speak to PTA leaders and advocates from across the country Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. EST during the 2020 National PTA Legislative Conference at The Westin Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Va.

The First Lady will speak about her BE BEST initiative—an effort pertinent to National PTA’s mission to help every child reach their full potential in and outside of the classroom.

“We are honored to have the First Lady speak at our annual Legislative Conference,” said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. “The focus of the BE BEST initiative on teaching children the importance of social, emotional and physical health—with the pillars of well-being, online safety and opioid abuse—align with several of National PTA’s advocacy priorities and programmatic initiatives.”

“Meeting the needs of the whole child is essential for student success,” added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. “Our association looks forward to engaging with the First Lady as we continue to call for increased investments in programs that improve the lives and futures of all children.”

Every year, the National PTA Legislative Conference brings together PTA leaders and advocates from across the country to take united action on the association’s advocacy priorities.

During the 2020 conference—themed “PTA Takes Action for Kids”—attendees will hear from speakers and participate in workshops to expand their knowledge of federal law and grow their advocacy skills. Attendees will also amplify their voices by meeting with congressional leaders on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 11.

In addition to the First Lady, attendees will hear from 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson during a live recording of National PTA’s Notes from the Backpack podcast. James H. Johnson Jr., PhD, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will also speak to attendees on the effects demographic changes are having on K-12 education and daily life in the U.S.

National PTA will recognize Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) during the conference with its 2020 Congressional Voice for Children Award. The association will also honor the recipients of its 2020 Outstanding Advocacy Awards.

The First Lady’s remarks will be streamed live from National PTA’s Facebook page.