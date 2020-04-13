This week, Good+ Foundation, a leading nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing donations of goods with innovative services, is humbled to announce a $300,000 commitment from Bank of America to help provide diapers to low-income families in New York City impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This generous financial donation will allow the organization to distribute approximately 2 million diapers through its network of 30 grantee partners across all five boroughs.

“Good+Foundation has been our long-time partner and is cementing its place as a reliable resource New Yorkers can count on, especially in times of uncertainty and necessity,” said Anne Walker, Bank of America New York City Market President. “This partnership will support families in need across the city who are struggling to secure even the most basic supplies. As a mother of three, I understand the challenges of parenthood and offer my full support for supplying these vital resources. During this challenging time, it’s essential that we all come together – as New Yorkers always do – to support and uplift one another.”

Founded in 2001, Good+ distributes $6 million worth of goods annually — including diapers, cribs, high chairs and strollers — through its network. Grantees include home visiting programs like Nurse-Family Partnership, family preservation programs including the Center for Family Representation and fatherhood programs like CUNY Fatherhood Academy, Forestdale Strong Fathers and STRIVE. By tying donations of goods to parental enrollment in programs, Good+ provided 30,000 families in 2019 with the tools they need to keep their children healthy while they work to reach their education, employment and personal goals. To date, Good+ has raised more than $500,000 for its Crisis Fund to support COVID-19 relief.

“The Good+Foundation team and I are so grateful for this remarkable gift and for Bank of America’s longstanding support of our work,” Good+ Founder and President Jessica Seinfeld said. “For families struggling during this crisis, worrying about how to keep a baby in diapers adds yet another layer of stress. With this grant, we can help alleviate some of that anxiety while also providing an essential children’s item.”

For parents and caregivers of young children, diapers are an essential, expensive and unrelenting need, costing an average of $70-$80 per month for each child. Diapers cannot be secured through government programs like Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). A shortage of diapers in recent weeks means that diapers are now the top requested item from Good+ grantee partners.

Bank of America has been a funder of Good+Foundation since 2008. In addition to providing financial support, the bank has been a key source of volunteer support for the organization.

Good+ has a staff of eleven in NYC, and Bank of America volunteers are critical to helping the team process, sort and distribute donations to partners based on their clients’ real-time needs. Last year alone, Bank of America employees volunteered 368 hours of their time — the equivalent of 46 days of work — to Good+, bundling more than 9,000 children and adult garments as well as books, feeding items, toys and more.