Last week, Spanish actor and Oscar-winner Javier Bardem and his brother Carlos Bardem are launched a breathtaking environmental documentary about their voyage to Antarctica and the critical need to protect the oceans.

The film, Sanctuary, will be available on platforms starting Friday, April 10.

Directed by Alvaro Longoria, Sanctuary tells the story of a Greenpeace expedition seeking to create the largest protected area on the planet in the Antarctic Ocean.

Javier Bardem, who ventured to the Antarctic seafloor in a submarine during the expedition, said:

“Hopefully this documentary will serve to contribute our grain of sand to raise awareness and to demand the end of unsustainable and harmful policies to our planet.”

Greenpeace USA Oceans Director and marine biologist, John Hocevar who operated the submarine in the film, said:

“The best thing about this film is that we can share the wild beauty of the Antarctic seafloor with the world. Sanctuary provides hope, humor, and even some drama. I think it will inspire people to join us in working to protect our ocean.”

Greenpeace is campaigning for a network of sanctuaries to cover 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030. Over 3 million people have already signed the petition calling for a Global Ocean Treaty to make this possible, including other Ocean Ambassadors like the actors Marion Cotillard, Pedro Alonso, Shailene Woodley, and NiNi. Greenpeace also recently launched “Antarctic Adventure,” an interactive online tour of the organization’s latest expedition to the South Pole.