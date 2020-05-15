National Hospital Week got off to a great start at Grady Memorial Hospital when hundreds of gourmet meals were delivered – courtesy of the staff at Tyler Perry Studios.

Grady frontline staff were excited to receive gourmet meals, courtesy of Tyler Perry Studios

Prepared by Atlanta-based celebrity chef and Grady baby Elliott Farmer and his staff, the meals were a gift, weeks in planning, by the Tyler Perry Studios team.

“We are absolutely astounded by the generosity and kindness of the Tyler Perry Studios staff. To do something this special for our caregivers and support staff makes this year’s hospital week celebration extraordinary,” said Lindsay Caulfield, Grady’s Chief Experience Officer. “These meals will help remind Team Grady that they are loved and appreciated, and that we’re all in this together.”

As Atlanta’s top Level 1 trauma center, burn, and stroke center, Grady, like every hospital across the city, has been in the trenches in the battle against COVID-19. The health system is grateful for all the support received during this unprecedented time in our community.