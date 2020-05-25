More stars are joining Oxfam's Propeller campaigns, where fans can have the chance to win a customized virtual hangout session with their favorite celebrities and support Oxfam’s lifesaving work to help the most vulnerable people suffering the impacts of COVID-19.

Celebrity friends have joined with Oxfam to offer one lucky person the opportunity for a customized virtual hangout session. Fans can enjoy a virtual happy hour with Alyssa Milano, a Virtual Chat with Genevieve Gorder on Keeping Home Cozy While Sheltered, and an HQ Trivia game with Sharon Carpenter, among other experiences. All donations go directly to Oxfam’s COVID-19 response in the US and around the world.

Oxfam is responding to this unprecedented pandemic, leveraging their expertise in water, sanitation, and hygiene while advocating for the most vulnerable. People can donate or just take a pledge.