More stars are joining Oxfam's Propeller campaigns, where fans can have the chance to win a customized virtual hangout session with their favorite celebrities and support Oxfam’s lifesaving work to help the most vulnerable people suffering the impacts of COVID-19.

Celebrity friends have joined with Oxfam to offer one lucky person the opportunity for a customized virtual hangout session. Fans can enjoy a virtual happy hour with Alyssa Milano, a Virtual Chat with Genevieve Gorder on Keeping Home Cozy While Sheltered, and an HQ Trivia game with Sharon Carpenter, among other experiences. All donations go directly to Oxfam’s COVID-19 response in the US and around the world.

Oxfam is responding to this unprecedented pandemic, leveraging their expertise in water, sanitation, and hygiene while advocating for the most vulnerable. People can donate or just take a pledge.

May 22, 2020

Social activist and iconic fashion designer Kenneth Cole, has announced the launch of The Mental Health Coalition (MHC), the first collaborative effort of this scale which convenes and unites the leading US mental health organizations, creative and media platforms, passionate advocates, as well as celebrities working collectively to destigmatize mental health conditions and address the pervasive public health crisis. More
