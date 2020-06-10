Capitol Outdoor Media and its partner, Smart City Media, are “Bringing Music to Our Streets” today, Wednesday, June 10, by streaming a virtual concert featuring COVID-19 first responders.

The concert will be hosted by recording artist Mark McGrath, lead singer of the band Sugar Ray. The broadcast will be streamed today, and every day for the next week, at 5:00 p.m. ET on thousands of CityPost kiosks on city streets across America, and on social media. The concert is produced by Kiswe Mobile.

Mark McGrath commented, “My mother was a nurse, and being able to feature two amazing nurse performers bringing uplifting music to our streets is just what our country needs.” McGrath will interview two first responders, JoLynn Friesz of San Diego, CA and Amy Brady of Silver Spring, MD, during the concert that will also feature a performance of “God Bless America” by Retired U.S. Army Colonel Dwight Clyde (D.C.) Washington, who performs regularly for the World Series Champions Washington Nationals.

“Inspired by Andrea Bocelli’s “Music for Hope Concert” in Italy, we realized that the American people needed a similar gift," said Christopher Tavlarides, President of Capitol Outdoor. “Mark’s hopeful message and the wonderful music of the performers will fill our streets with sound and vitality as we work collectively to pull ourselves out of this crisis.”

“We’re thrilled to showcase our true heroes — America’s first responders, and we love using CityPost to energize our streets and bring hope to our communities,” said Tom Touchet, CEO of Smart City Media. “All of kiosks are equipped with sound as well as digital interactive technology and are the perfect platform for this amazing effort.”