UMe and Tuff Gong Worldwide are excited to announce a very special, one-off virtual performance from 8X GRAMMY Award-winning icon Ziggy Marley as part of the on-going Bob Marley 75th birthday celebrations that additionally includes Sirius/XM launching a limited-edition Tuff Gong Radio Channel, the release of a Legend Picture Disc and a partnership with One Tree Planted to combat deforestation by streaming Marley’s iconic music.

With a virtual performance set to take place on July 19 in conjunction with CEEK Virtual Reality, Ziggy Marley will be paying homage to his father’s timeless catalog, performing eleven of Bob Marley’s legendary tracks in an intimate setting and livestreamed on Bob Marley’s official YouTube channel. Following the concert, Ziggy will be participating in an exclusive Q&A through CEEK’s content streaming platform. A select number of 360VR tracks will be available on Ceek’s Virtual Reality platform. The audio of the full performance, Ziggy Marley – Bob Marley 75th Celebration (pt. 1) will be made available as an e-album, on July 31.

“With Ceek’s innovative technology, Ziggy Marley has created an immersive experience that’s rooted in Bob Marley’s passion and sense of community and honors his father’s legacy by bringing people together through the power of music,” said Bruce Resnikoff, President, and CEO, UMe.

SiriusXM announced today, the launch of Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio, which kicks off today, July 15 at 9 am PT/Noon ET. The limited-edition channel will feature the music of Bob Marley and his band The Wailers and highlight studio and live performances, widely popular songs, and rare tracks. Additionally, listeners will hear recordings from the Marley family as well as artists who are a part of the iconic brand and label founded by Bob Marley, Tuff Gong. Channel 42 will become Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio from July 15 at 9 am PT/Noon ET through August 13 and will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Hip-Hop/R&B category, internet-connected devices and smart speakers in your home. For more information on Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio, click HERE.

In addition to Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio, fans can also “Stream for Trees” to help the environment while celebrating Bob Marley’s music. One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation, in conjunction with UMe, is taking action and planting trees funded by fans streaming Bob Marley’s songs. Simply connect your Spotify account by clicking HERE and revisit the website any time to see how many trees will be planted throughout the campaign.

On July 24, one of the world’s best-selling and most loved albums of our time, LEGEND will be released as a limited-edition picture disc. Featuring many of Bob’s most memorable songs, from “One Love/People Get Ready” to “Get Up, Stand Up,” “Is This Love” to “Jammin’,” “Could You Be Loved” to “Three Little Birds,” and eight more classics, in celebration of #BobMarley75, the album will be available in a limited edition picture disc presenting the iconic cover shot backed with a previously unseen image of Bob. Pre-order HERE.

Earlier this month, in continued observance of the late and legendary Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday, and in honor of the July 1 International Reggae Day celebrations, an official music video for Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry,” was released. Directed by Kristian Mercado Figueroa and shot in Jamaica and New York City, the powerful visual explores two tales of a family divided by country but connected by their love and want for a better life for their children. We see a strong and loving Mother strive to look after her children in their homeland. At the same time, the Father works tirelessly, isolated in New York City, working as a taxi driver to better provide for his family back home. The video shines a light on the importance of family and connection while confronting the genuine struggles many families face in the modern world, often forced apart due to poverty.