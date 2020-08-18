The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world’s leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, is launching a new livestream music series, Music to Our Eyes.

Foundation Fighting Blindness and Two Blind Brothers present Music to Our Eyes featuring X Ambassadors

The series premiere features X Ambassadors on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET, and is presented in partnership with Two Blind Brothers – founded by Bradford and Bryan Manning, who created the apparel company to create ultra-soft clothing, build community, and donate 100 percent of profits toward research curing blindness.

X Ambassadors’ keyboardist, Casey Harris, was born with the rare genetic disease, Senior-Loken syndrome, which affects his kidneys and retinas. The acoustic performance by brothers Sam and Casey Harris will feature their top hits including, Renegade, Unsteady, Hold You Down, and Belong. In between sets, Jason Menzo, chief operating officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, will interview Sam and Casey about their experiences with vision loss and discuss their commitment to creating music that celebrates diversity and belonging. Event registration is free, but attendees will have the opportunity to contribute, as all net proceeds will go towards the Foundation’s mission.

“We are so excited and honored to be collaborating with Two Blind Brothers for this livestream conversation and acoustic performance with Sam and Casey Harris of X Ambassadors,” says Jason Menzo, COO at the Foundation. “Together, we have this natural connection and unwavering commitment to providing hope and empowerment for the blind and visually impaired community.”

For more information and to register for a reminder about the event, click here