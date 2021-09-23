Last week, the MPTF NextGen Board, a diverse group of entertainment industry professionals who represent the future of Hollywood, and support the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s (MPTF) mission of “taking care of our own,” hosted the 2021 NextGen Summer Party on Sunday, September 12 outdoors at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel.

The poolside party benefited the Motion Picture & Television Fund, honored by AMPAS with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and celebrating its 100th anniversary, that supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services.

The event kicked off with a VIP cocktail hour from 6-7pm, followed by the main event from 7-11pm emceed by actor Max Greenfield, complete with a special performance by Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors, remarks from actor Tony Goldwyn, additional music from Ray Rhodes, open bar and hosted hors d’oeuvres, the opportunity to interact with some of the brightest rising stars in the industry, and a specialty gift bag on the way out. The Summer Party was supported by Presenting Sponsors Google Assistant, Maker’s Mark Bourbon, and PRG, all of which had a significant presence throughout the evening. As part of the experience, Maker’s Mark Bourbon featured unique whisky tastings that explored the different product variants and personal taste profiles per individual, led by Maker’s Mark Bourbon Diplomat, Phil Olson.

Guests were also invited to participate in a raffle and leave with spectacular special items and experiences including:

A complete Google Home System;

VIP Maker’s At-Home Tasting Package for 20 Guests, with Jon & Vinny’s Food Pairing;

Stay at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection on Hawaii’s Kohala Coast, plus two $500 Delta Flight Vouchers;

· A Galápagos Adventure Aboard the 48-Guest National Geographic Islander from Lindblad Expeditions;

And a Round-Trip VIP Salon access for two through LAX’s PS (Private Suite)

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee members in attendance included Logan Browning, Ross Butler, Fortune Feimster, Jason George, Daniel Gillies, Olivia Holt, London Hughes, Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams, Natalie Morales, June Diane Raphael & Paul Scheer, Jessica Rothe, Sara Rue, Nico Santos & Zeke Smith, and Ramona Young. Additional guests in attendance included Jaylen Barron, Kelli Berglund, Nicole Byer, Chase Coleman, Kelsi Davies, Meg Donnelly, Tony Ferrari, Tony Goldwyn, Isabella Gomez, Nico Greetham, Emily Kinney, Kevin McHale, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Norton, Hayley Orrantia, Gianni Paolo, Lee Rodriguez, Lauren Searle, Sasheer Zamata, members of the MPTF NextGen Board, and more.

Earlier this year, in honor of its 100th anniversary, MPTF leadership was joined by frequent supporters including George Clooney, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jim Gianopulos, Jodie Foster, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Tony Goldwyn to launch a $300 million fundraising campaign and stress the importance of laying the foundation for the future of this vital organization.

For additional information about MPTF NextGen, please click here.

Proof of vaccination was checked at the door, and all CDC and County of Los Angeles health guidelines were followed.