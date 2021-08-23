Today, the MPTF NextGen Board, a diverse group of entertainment industry professionals who represent the future of Hollywood, and support MPTF’s mission of “taking care of our own,” announced that it will host the 2021 NextGen Summer Party on Sunday, September 12 outdoors at the iconic Sunset Tower Hotel.

The poolside party will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, an Oscar-winning organization celebrating its 100th anniversary, that supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services.

The event will kick off with a VIP cocktail hour from 6-7pm, followed by the main event from 7-11pm emceed by actor Max Greenfield, complete with a special performance by Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors, remarks from Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos (who also serves as Chairman of MPTF’s Board of Directors), additional music from DJ Julia Sandstrom, open bar and hosted hors d’oeuvres, the opportunity to interact with some of the brightest rising stars in the industry, and a specialty gift bag on the way out. The Summer Party is supported by Presenting Sponsors Google Assistant, Maker’s Mark Bourbon, and PRG, all of which will have a significant presence throughout the evening. As part of the experience, Maker’s Mark Bourbon will feature unique whisky tastings that explore the different product variants and personal taste profiles per individual, led by Maker’s Mark Bourbon Diplomat, Phil Olson.

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee members include Yvette Nicole Brown, Logan Browning, Ross Butler, Jason George, Daniel Gillies, Olivia Holt, London Hughes, Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams, Jessica Rothe, Sara Rue, Nico Santos & Zeke Smith, Ramona Young, and more.

“Over the past 18 months, MPTF has tripled the number of community members—many of them our industry peers—it has assisted with financial relief, living expenses, social services, and so much more,” said NextGen co-chairs Cate Adams of Warner Bros. and Jeffrey R. Epstein of The Walt Disney Company. “We are incredibly excited to celebrate MPTF’s remarkable work over the past century, and as NextGen board members, see it into the future.”

Earlier this year, in honor of its 100th anniversary, MPTF leadership was joined by frequent supporters including George Clooney, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jim Gianopulos, Jodie Foster, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Tony Goldwyn to launch a $300 million fundraising campaign and stress the importance of laying the foundation for the future of this vital organization.

Ticket prices for the NextGen Summer Party, benefiting MPTF, start at $175, and are available now HERE. For additional information about MPTF NextGen, please click here.

Proof of vaccination will be checked at the door, and all CDC and County of Los Angeles health guidelines will be followed.