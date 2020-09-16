On Thursday, September 10, Step Up, the mentorship nonprofit supporting girls on their way to confidence and careers, hosted “Step Up Together,” a digital summit connecting womxn and girls during these disconnected times.

The summit honored influential womxn in business and the arts who have used their platforms to uplift other womxn, furthering Step Up’s mission to help all girls reach their full potential. This year’s honorees were executive producer, and triple threat, Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy), actress Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Frito Lay North America Senior Vice President Marissa Solis, and teen honoree Valeria Gonzalez. Each of them participated in an inspiring panel during the summit, which included a full day of content covering social justice, mentorship, leadership, networking, workplace, style, fulfilling your potential, and fun!

The virtual event featured over 115 speakers, and brought together 3,000+ global supporters who raised over $600,000 for Step Up’s essential mentorship programs.

Special panels included:

Finding & Leveraging Your Confidence: Chrissy Metz & Mandy Moore in Conversation

The Joys of Female Friendships with Stephanie Beatriz & Melissa Fumero

Dance Break with Julie Bowen

From Talent to Trailblazer: Using your Work to Inspire Change with Debbie Allen

Amplifying the Latinx Experience with Frito Lay’s Marissa Solis

Additional conversations including: Mentorship vs. Mothering, Cooking Is Power, Floral Arranging, Equity in Fashion, Men as Active Allies, What Makes Womxn Successful in Leadership, Wine Tasting with the McBride Sisters presented by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and many more!

Attendees were invited to join Step Up virtually to support girls of color in underserved communities as they develop the skills, relationships, and access needed to graduate high school confident, college-bound, career-focused, and ready to join the next generation of womxn leaders.

“Step Up Together is designed to provide mentorship for this moment,” Step Up CEO Delores Druilhet Morton said. “It will amplify the voices of teen girls and womxn alike, highlighting conversations that are necessary, impactful and inspiring. We are grateful for our speakers and our sponsors for making this day of dialogue possible.”

The day-long summit is made possible by the support of many sponsors, including Visionary Sponsor U.S. Bank and Platinum Sponsors Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Ulta Beauty.