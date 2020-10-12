With less than four weeks until Election Day and millions of Americans already casting their ballots, LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations Equality California and Silver State Equality have partnered with actor-activist Billy Porter and ad agency RPA to create a PSA encouraging LGBTQ+ and pro-equality voters alike to make their voices heard in the 2020 election.

Watch “The Fight” feat. Billy Porter now here.

“The stakes in this election truly couldn’t be higher,” said Equality California Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur. “For the LGBTQ+ community and the diverse communities to which we belong, everything is on the line — civil rights, healthcare, gun safety reform, the environment and our democracy. We’re so grateful to Billy for lending his voice to this fight — our fight — to ensure all of our voices are heard at the ballot box.”

“LGBTQ+ Nevadans and our allies have an opportunity to decide this election — to decide who will represent us in the White House and Congress, but also in Carson City and our communities,” said Silver State Equality State Director André C. Wade. “Generations of leaders fought and died for our right to vote — it’s up to all of us to use it. As Billy says in the PSA, ‘This fight is full of love. And it’s a fight we win by voting.’”

The PSA will begin airing on AT&T/DirecTV and Spectrum channels in California and Nevada this week and will run through Election Day. A radio spot will air on the LGBTQ+ RADIO.COM Original Station CHANNEL Q. Equality California and Silver State Equality are exploring additional opportunities and partnerships to reach voters.