You Gotta Believe (YGB) announced today that actor Willie Garson will join its Board of Believers, a group of passionate volunteer advocates who dedicate themselves to helping the organization find loving parents for older children in foster care.

Since adopting his son Nathen at 7 years old from foster care in 2010, Garson has been one of YGB’s most vocal supporters, using his signature humor to share his family’s story at various fundraising events over the years. As a member of the Board of Believers, Garson will continue to use his public platform to highlight the critical need for loving parents for older kids in the foster care system, and share his story with potential parents as an example of the benefits and joy that come with foster care adoption. Garson is creating vignettes for YGB giving advice to potential parents and busting some myths about adoption from foster care. Watch the first vignette here..

To celebrate National Adoption month, on November 17th, Garson will host a virtual event presented by Charter Communications, “Building a Family,” a conversation with special guest, Nia Vardalos, who adopted her daughter from foster care.

“We are thrilled to have Willie join our Board of Believers,” said Jennifer Pinder, Executive Director of You Gotta Believe. “His personal experience being a parent to a child who has experienced foster care makes him a perfect match for YGB. We love his sense of humor! He will be using that humor to help us communicate to potential parents what kids need and how to navigate the world of foster care to become a family.”

“Adopting Nathen changed my life,” said Garson. “Every kid needs a family that loves them like I love Nathen, and you get so much back when you’re a parent. I’m excited to work with YGB to help find every kid in foster care the family they deserve.”

Garson’s arrival on the Board of Believers comes at a crucial time for YGB, as COVID-19 sheds light on the precarious situations that young people face as they age out of the foster care system. In a time of crisis, when we all need a safe place to shelter, many are turning to family – but too many older foster kids have nowhere to go. No one should have to face a crisis like this alone. YGB is working tirelessly to make sure that every foster child has a place to go when emergencies arise, where they can feel lifelong support and unconditional love.

Fans can hear more from Garson and the YGB team by following them on Instagram @willie.garson and @yougottabelievenyc, and on Twitter @williegarson and @adoptolderkids.