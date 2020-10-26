Partnership to End Addiction announced its launch today with a campaign emphasizing the importance of personal connection in addressing our nation’s addiction crisis.

A 3D-animated series of advertisements features music by Grammy-nominated band The Lumineers. The nonprofit also released a podcast hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and bestselling author Elizabeth Vargas.

“Following the merger of two leading addiction nonprofits, we are now a combined organization helping family members embrace the critical role they play in ending addiction,” said Creighton Drury, Chief Executive Officer at Partnership to End Addiction. “When we foster strong connections with loved ones, we see better outcomes in prevention and treatment – and in strengthening families and communities as agents of change in transforming the way our nation addresses addiction.”

Building on a history of iconic public service announcements, the Partnership is seeking to reach parents and caregivers through television, print, radio and digital media. The “Start with Connection” campaign will encourage empathy and understanding, while offering hope and resources to begin conversations. The song “Salt and the Sea” by The Lumineers is from III, a narrative album that explores the destructive impact of addiction in a family. Advertisements will be available in 60-, 30- and 15-second broadcast units and a short-film version for select online distribution.

Watch the short-film version here.

“The loneliness and isolation of the pandemic are exacerbating the addiction crisis at an alarming rate,” said Emily Moyer, Chief Marketing Officer at Partnership to End Addiction. “While everyone is talking about physical distancing and wearing masks, we are encouraging family members to begin closing emotional distance in the home.”

The new podcast features personal conversations about substance use and recovery. Notable early guests include former NBA player Chris Herren, journalist and bestselling author David Sheff, and former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy. “Heart of the Matter with Elizabeth Vargas” is available on iTunes, Spotify and other major platforms.

“So many of us struggling with addiction are suffering quietly, certain we are alone. We talk about it with hushed tones, fearful of what others may think,” said Vargas. “There is tremendous value in connecting with others and sharing our own stories. I hope our podcast inspires others to open up and seek that support from their friends and family.”