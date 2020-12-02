In a world dominated by the rapid spread of coronavirus, women are the ones most impacted and burdened by the damage inflicted by COVID-19, especially in regions already struggling with access to clean water.

Amy Poehler and Meredith Walker, co-founders of Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, have joined nonprofit, Well Aware, to emphasize the importance of clean water – now more than ever – for women and girls worldwide.

On December 3rd, at 7pm CST, Amy and Meredith will accept an award at Well Aware’s Virtual Gala which anyone can attend. The Global Impact Award, presented annually by Well Aware, honors individuals tackling the world’s biggest issues and bringing a voice to those without one. Access the gala here.

“As an organization that is run by women, supports women, and listens to women voices – we want to thank you for the incredible work that you do, and for honoring us”, said Amy Poehler, co-founder of Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, in response to receiving this award.

Austin TX-based Well Aware has been recognized as one of the most effective water charities for their sustainability model and focus on empowering women and girls through clean water.

“There can be no prosperity for women without access to clean water. Most often, it’s the role of women and girls to collect and treat water in these developing regions of the world, meaning their lives are tied to manual labor with little time for education, much less, laughter. Once plentiful and sustainable clean water is in their communities, the trajectory of their lives are changed forever” says Sarah Evans, Founder and Board Chair of Well Aware. “We are deeply grateful for the support of Amy and Meredith and their dedication to improving the lives of girls worldwide.”

Smart Girls is an organization dedicated to helping young people cultivate their authentic selves by emphasizing intelligence and imagination over “fitting in.” Inspiring people to be their weird and wonderful selves.

“We know from our work with UN Women that whenever girls and women are supported, and can take leadership positions in their communities, everyone does better” stated Meredith Walker, co-founder of Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls.