On Tues., Jan. 19, 2021, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will virtually host the fifth annual National Day of Racial Healing, an afternoon of essential and timely conversations about racial healing, equity and justice with leading advocates, artists and influencers.

The 100-minute (approx.) online event will feature conversations, panels and performances featuring Ta-Nehisi Coates, John Legend, Padma Lakshmi, Yara Shaidi, Storm Reid and more. The program will be led by Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron, and include performances by Aloe Blacc, Connie Lim (MILCK), Flor de Toloache, the Detroit Youth Choir, including an original poem by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

The annual program is designed to bridge divides, affirm our common humanity and inspire action. Conversations explore the truth-telling and trust-building that lead to racial healing and a more just and equitable future for all. The event will also recognize work done by grantees implementing the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) process in communities across the U.S.

What: A 100-minute (approx.) virtual National Day of Racial Healing event with panels, conversations, videos, music and creative performances; local virtual events are also being held across the country.

Where: To RSVP for the national event, please visit: www.dayofracialhealing.org

When: Tues., Jan. 19, 2021 from 3:00 pm – 4:45 pm EST

Visit www.dayofracialhealing.org for a complete list of events taking place around the country including Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; Selma, AL; New Orleans, LA; Buffalo, NY; Baton Rouge, LA; Battle Creek, MI; Flint, MI; Kalamazoo, MI; Dallas, TX; and Richmond, VA. Join the conversation on social media via the hashtag #HowWeHeal.