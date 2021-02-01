The fifth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation will be held virtually — and with a newly personal approach — at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 4, 2021, which is also World Cancer Day.

Janssen Oncology, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, will return as the official healthcare sponsor of the event, which helps raise awareness about the devastation of prostate cancer and the importance of screening and early detection, as well as treatment options across the disease continuum.

The event will again unite the fashion, entertainment, healthcare and media worlds to openly discuss prostate cancer, with a new emphasis on racial disparities and underserved communities—and with the models’ individual homes and personal spaces standing in for a shared runway. The behind-the-scenes glimpses into participants’ personal lives will hope to inspire viewers to take charge of one’s own health and treatment.

The program will feature virtual one-on-one discussions with leading celebrities and fashion, medical and research experts, and conclude with a socially distant version of the initiative’s traditional Blue Jacket runway show.

Event participants include fashion industry icon André Leon Talley, actors Billy Porter, Mario Cantone and Dominic Fumusa, TV personalities Mike Woods, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Don Lemon and Bill Nye, and celebrity stylist Ty-Ron Mayes. Top fashion designers including Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Stephen F, Duckie Brown, Nick Graham, Ben Sherman, Tommy Hilfiger, Bruno Magli and Michael Strahan and Joseph Abboud for Men’s Wearhouse will reimagine the traditional “blue jacket” that participants will then model in their own unique ways.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer. Approximately one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point during their lifetime. Risk factors for prostate cancer include increasing age, African ancestry, family history of the disease, certain inherited genetic conditions, as well as other factors (e.g., diet, chemical exposure, smoking). Men should talk to their doctors about prostate cancer screening options starting at age 50, or 40 if in a high-risk group.

“Janssen Oncology is thrilled to be a part of the Blue Jacket Fashion Show once again to raise awareness of prostate cancer. This year, we are especially proud to help shift the focus to reflect patients most impacted,” says Rodney Gillespie, VP of Sales & Marketing at Janssen Oncology, and himself a participant in the event. “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Black men, who are also twice as likely to die from the disease as white men. Janssen Oncology is committed to raising awareness of the disproportionate impact of prostate cancer in Black communities as we work to eliminate health inequities for those living with and impacted by prostate cancer.”

“As we discover how genes work in prostate cancer in order to detect it far earlier and treat it far more precisely, we accelerate the end of death and suffering from prostate cancer,” says Jonathan W. Simons, MD, president and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. “The Prostate Cancer Foundation prizes our partnership with the Blue Jacket Fashion Show. It heightens awareness of prostate cancer, encourages every man to talk to his doctor about personal and family risks, prioritizes screening and stylishly encourages a healthier lifestyle.”

To reserve a “seat” at the 2021 Blue Jacket Fashion Show, you can register at www.bigmarker.com/blue-jacket/2021. All attendees must register by Wednesday, February 3, 2021. After the event, the show will be available for viewing on Blue Jacket’s YouTube channel.

Donations toward prostate cancer research can also be made on the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s website at www.pcf.org/bluejacket.