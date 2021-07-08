The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced it will host The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on September 17, 2021 at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The evening will be generously sponsored Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Honorees include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy; and Sandra Thurman, Chief Strategy Officer, Office of the United States Global AIDS Coordinator and Heath Diplomacy and Director, Joseph W. Blount Center for Health and Human Rights, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University. All three will be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award.

The gala will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie’s featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences with Lydia Fenet serving as auctioneer, a live performance, and dancing. Guests will also be given a first-time up-close look at exclusive items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and humanitarian legacy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Also sponsoring the event is American Airlines, ETAF’s official airline.

Working to achieve Elizabeth Taylor's commitment to an AIDS-free world, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) is rooted in the values of health equity and social justice. 2021 marks their 30th Anniversary, and they continue to deepen their impact by helping underserved people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. Through ETAF’s cornerstone advocacy initiative HIV Is Not A Crime, they are fighting to modernize HIV laws, so that people living with HIV can no longer be charged and branded as criminals because of their status.