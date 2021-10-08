Catwalk for Charity has the pleasure to announce actress, talk-show host, author, and television personality, Garcelle Beauvais as the 2021 “FASHION MEETS PHILANTHROPY” Award Recipient of this year’s Catwalk for Charity Brunch & Fashion Show.

The 7th annual charity event will take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne from 12 PM – 4 PM and feature a stunning runway show by Los Angeles based fashion designer Trang Phung . Musical entertainment will be provided by the world-famous Grammy Award winners, the Gipsy Kings. The event will benefit children from Miami’s underserved communities, and those in abject poverty in Haiti.

The event is produced by Angels for Humanity, a non-profit organization that aims to inspire, empower and support impoverished children in Haiti and around the world by providing access to quality education and healthcare. Proceeds from the event will go towards school scholarships for children who would not otherwise have access to quality education, back-to-school supplies, prescription eyeglasses, dental care and Breakfast with Santa’s “Joy of Giving” annual toy distribution, that benefits over 5,000 children.

“We sincerely believe education and healthcare is essential to eliminate the extreme poverty in Haiti and to ensure that the next generation is self-sufficient,” says Judith Joseph, founder of Angels for Humanity.

Joining Garcelle Beauvais for this benefit is the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ cast member Adriana De Moura, and a few special surprise guests!

WPLG local 10 news anchor Calvin Hughes will serve as the Master of Ceremony. The event will kick-off with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception, combined with a highly anticipated silent auction followed by a sit-down champagne brunch and spectacular fashion show featuring the Trang Phung / SEN Couture collection. SEN Couture has been featured in fashion magazines all over the world and is a favorite of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger, Iggy Azalea, Michelle Rodriguez, Emmy Rossum, Dolly Parton, and many more.

Catwalk for Charity is pleased to honor Garcelle Beauvais, Dr. Marco Contreras, Michael Capponi and Frank Navarro. Our honorees will be recognized for their support of our organization and for their deep commitment to improving the lives of children in Miami’s underserved communities, Haiti and around the world.

General admission tickets start at $250 and include a champagne brunch, fashion show, gift bag full of BABOR Skin Care beauty products and silent auction access featuring art, fashion and exclusive getaways. A runway front row seat is available for $350 and is all-inclusive, with attendance at the Celebrity VIP Reception . To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit www.angelsforhumanity.org.

This year’s sponsors include BABOR skin Care, Victoria Duke Beauty, Gousse Urology, Comprehensive Health Center, Dr. Marco Contreras Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, Biscayne, Dental & Facial Aesthetic, Michael Stars, Royal Caribbean, Extended Stay America, Morgan Stanley, Eskape Investments.