“Forever Family” is the theme of the 2022 HeartShare Spring Gala—Monday, March 21, 7 p.m.—and two long-standing members of the HeartShare family will co-host: Rosanna Scotto, three-time Emmy-winning host of FOX 5’s “Good Day New York,” and Jim Kerr, legendary DJ at Q104.3 and Radio Hall of Fame Inductee.

Both are HeartShare Board Members: Scotto, since 2006, and Kerr, since 1987.

The 2022 HeartShare Spring Gala will be both in-person and virtual. As a human services agency dedicated to the well-being of vulnerable New Yorkers, HeartShare is highly sensitive to these ever-changing times as well as personal comfort levels. And with that in mind, HeartShare is offering several ways for members of the HeartShare family to show their support for the individuals in HeartShare’s care.

Those who are feeling social can join HeartShare at New York’s magnificent—and spacious—Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Gala-goers will enjoy drinks, dinner and dessert at a dazzling red-carpet affair. Those who are more into a long-distance relationship right now can join the Gala festivities virtually via a private link while enjoying a very special delivery of a gourmet basket.

The 2022 HeartShare Annual Gala will honor the achievements of three extraordinary individuals committed to helping people with autism and other developmental disabilities live their best lives: Douglas P. Catalano, Esq., Partner, Clifton, Budd & DeMaria, LLP; Michael W. Castellano, co-owner, Supreme Italian Market; and Cynthia McFadden, Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent, NBC News.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Rosanna Scotto and Jim Kerr co-host our Gala,” says William R. Guarinello, President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartShare Human Services of New York. “Rosanna and Jim are family—Forever Family. They have selflessly contributed their time and talents for decades to raise awareness and support for the individuals in HeartShare’s care.”

Founded in 1914, HeartShare is New York’s premier nonprofit dedicated to New York’s most vulnerable, empowering individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities to reach their full potential through education, life skills and vocational training, as well as residential, recreational, family support and long-term therapy services.

