The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) hosted their annual Pro-Am Tennis & Golf Tournament in South Florida.

John Fogerty performed at Opening Night Gala Dinner

Credit/Copyright: Milken Family Foundation

The tournaments were a part of a five-day event that combines the 2022 Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues and annual Pro-Am Tournaments.

The Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues in Palm Beach took place over three days, which included the annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and special golf tournament; and concluded with three days of events in Miami. The highlight of the first night in Palm Beach was a gala dinner at the home of Steve and Andrea Wynn with entertainment by John Fogerty and Master Mentalist Lior Suchard.

Some notable attendees included: Mike Milken, Steve and Andrea Wynn, Former United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and his wife Hilary, John Paulson, Alina de Almeida, Rob and Cindy Citrone, Tony and Sage Robbins, Jeff and Mei Sze Greene, Robert Kraft, Daria Barry, John F. Barry III, Major General David Scott, Elaine Chao, Congressman Patrick Murphy.

Just as with their Hamptons program, select guests were invited to attend a variety of salons on topics similar to those covered at the Global Conference, but in much smaller, more intimate landmark settings and stunning private homes. Guests were able to attend more than 20 sessions, and PCF anticipates up to 80 interesting panelists.

All proceeds from the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and the Golf Tournament funded PCF’s promising and innovative research efforts for the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer, and to help extend and improve the lives of all cancer patients:

• Young Investigators: PCF has launched and supported the careers of more than 500 scientists whose work has led to 15 new FDA-approved treatments

• VA Partnership: providing best-in-care treatments for our U.S. veterans

• Team Science: PCF Challenge Award Teams continue to produce scientific breakthroughs and serve as a role model for other disease-specific foundations.

• The Cutting Edge of Research: By focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and nutrition science, discoveries in PCF-funded research have been highly leveraged in diagnosing and treating more than 70 other cancers

• Precision Medicine: PCF helps identify the right treatment for the right patient at the right time, and may be at the heart of solving the mystery of cancer